The 16:9 DSE Mixer Is Back For 2018

It’s a new year and people are starting to get into trade show season mode and plan their schedules for things like DSE, and the emails are already coming in asking about the annual Sixteen:Nine DSE Mixer.

Yes, it’s on again. Same format. Same location. Same timeframe – the evening before the trade show floor opens. I was thinking 2017 was the finale, but I got talked into keeping it running. The room is already locked in and most of my sponsors are back, though two companies dropped off for different reasons.

So … I have ONE – just one – sponsor slot available for the evening.

UPDATE – TOOK A MATTER OF MINUTES AND NOW I HAVE THE SPONSOR AND A WAITING LIST ON THE TWO PROBABLES BUT NOT 100% IN

Sponsors offset the cost for the annual networking event, which routinely sells out of the 400 free tickets made available. Sponsors get profile on Sixteen:Nine in the weeks leading up to the event, as well as on event badges and on the remarkably old-school AV system in the Hard Rock. It is a great venue, but every year I ask and every year the people there tell me the most they can do is slide in a DVD and loop it on the screens around the venue.

If you have ever wondered why the event doesn’t reflect the technical capabilities of this industry, there’s your answer. I can’t even plug in a BrightSign box or a Chromebit.

If you are interested in being that last sponsor, zip me an email and I will provide the details and see if there is a fit.