Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: ISE Director Mike Blackman Previews The 2018 Show

Integrated Systems Europe is now just a matter of weeks away, with the doors to the massive pro AV trade show in Amsterdam set to open on February 6th.

The show has broken attendance records in recent years, and it looks very much like the 2018 number will exceed last year’s count of 73,000-plus.

ISE covers off a lot of different technologies, but of the 1,200 or so exhibitors this year, more than a third of them list digital signage as one of their product or service categories. That vendor count is twice the number of vendors who set up at DSE.

I managed to get ISE’s managing director Mike Blackman to slow down for a half-hour to talk about why ISE keeps growing, who attends, and what’s new and different for 2018.

We spoke by Skype, and unfortunately, the connection is a little chunky in spots. But it’s still worth a listen if you are going or want to know more about the show.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS