DSE, Events no comments

DSE Lookahead: Globalshop On Same Week, Wrong City, But Bar Show On Next Door

A friend pointed out that Globalshop this year is again on the same week as Digital Signage Expo, but unlike last year, the cab ride over to that show for DSE is a bit more involved.

Last year, the big retail merchandising show was at the south end of the strip at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. This year, it’s in Chicago.

However, the big bar and nightclub show is again on at the LVCC at the same time. I did not get to that, as my liver gets enough of a workout during DSE week, but understand the endless free drink samples roll up to a fast track to a 12-step program.

On the flip side, also running at the LVCC at the same time is a big show for  home medical equipment providers and home health care professionals.

The pizza show – on the same week last year – is a week earlier. Sigh.

I believe the show is again in the south hall.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: #ISE2018 Director Mike Blackman Previews The 2018 Show https://t.co/TgnA2IaeRt https://t.co/Ccs38eoFPE - 8 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: ISE Director Mike Blackman Previews The 2018 Show

Samsung Now Marketing Micro LED Technology; Jumbo 146-Inch TV Showing At CES

LG To Show 8K OLED At CES; Samsung Rumored To Show Micro LED TV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *