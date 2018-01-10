DSE Lookahead: Globalshop On Same Week, Wrong City, But Bar Show On Next Door

A friend pointed out that Globalshop this year is again on the same week as Digital Signage Expo, but unlike last year, the cab ride over to that show for DSE is a bit more involved.

Last year, the big retail merchandising show was at the south end of the strip at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. This year, it’s in Chicago.

However, the big bar and nightclub show is again on at the LVCC at the same time. I did not get to that, as my liver gets enough of a workout during DSE week, but understand the endless free drink samples roll up to a fast track to a 12-step program.

On the flip side, also running at the LVCC at the same time is a big show for home medical equipment providers and home health care professionals.

The pizza show – on the same week last year – is a week earlier. Sigh.

I believe the show is again in the south hall.