Retail Services Provider SageNet Hires Director Of Digital Signage

Tulsa, OK-based managed services and cybersecurity solutions provider SageNet appears to be getting seriously interested in the digital signage business, having just hired industry vet IV Dickson as the company’s new Director of Digital Signage.

“Our digital signage business unit is continuing to enjoy strong growth, and IV brings to the team the leadership, experience and vision to take it to the next level,” says Daryl Woodard, SageNet CEO. “Having spent time with software, hardware and services companies, he brings to SageNet a deep hands-on understanding of the art and science of the most successful digital signage initiatives.”

SageNet has more than 30 years of experience providing a broad range of managed network services to retail, from primary and back-up networks, merchant connectivity and PCI compliance to customized networking technology solutions.  The company currently provides managed network services to a wide range of U.S. retailers and manages several major convenience store digital signage multi-site networks.

SageNet markets 24/7 digital signage customer support out of its three U.S.-based Network and Security Operations, as well as on-site technician support for customers across the country.

Dickson has been around the digital signage market for more than a decade. He was most recently Senior Solutions Architect with Scala, and before that got well known working with Nanonation.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
