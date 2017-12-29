Shanghai Mall Marketed With Multi-Sensory Digital Campaign In City’s Subway System

This a multi-sensory pop-up media campaign in the Shanghai subway system, marketing a shopping mall called The MIXC.

Put together by JCDecaux, the set-up is a house-like display that blends back-lit graphics with windows that look into flat panel displays, and scent marketing tech.

Says Decaux:

Through the first window, people could see a screen displaying the vision of ocean, hear the sound of sea wave and smell the air with salty taste of sea water. Through the second window, people could see a sea of tulip and smell a fragrance of tulip. Through the third one, people could see the woods, smell the grass and hear the birds. This brand new experience allowed passengers to escape from the daily routine of their city life.