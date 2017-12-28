Content, CREATIVE no comments

Hogwarts Castle Gets Projection-Mapped For Christmas

This is the Christmas projection mapping show running on the exterior of the Hogwarts Castle, which is the main feature (I think) of the Harry Potter attraction at the Universal Studios theme park in Orlando.

It’s a seven-minute show that’s interesting, particularly, for the technical challenge of mapping digital visuals on a canvas that is anything but flat. There are 24 projectors blasting on the castle and castle mount, and the content would need to be mapped to all the different contours and depths. Big job.

A Moment Factory tweet says the Montreal creative shop did the work, along with another agency, LA-based Thinkwell Group.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Dave Haynes

