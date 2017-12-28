Hogwarts Castle Gets Projection-Mapped For Christmas

This is the Christmas projection mapping show running on the exterior of the Hogwarts Castle, which is the main feature (I think) of the Harry Potter attraction at the Universal Studios theme park in Orlando.

It’s a seven-minute show that’s interesting, particularly, for the technical challenge of mapping digital visuals on a canvas that is anything but flat. There are 24 projectors blasting on the castle and castle mount, and the content would need to be mapped to all the different contours and depths. Big job.

A Moment Factory tweet says the Montreal creative shop did the work, along with another agency, LA-based Thinkwell Group.

For the most wonderful time of the year, we applied our magic touch to Hogwarts Castle.? We tip our hat to @Thinkwell, @UniversalORL and @Michael_Aiello (Universal Creative Director) for a great collaboration with amazing results. ? https://t.co/VByzzMHnBw pic.twitter.com/SkTRZy0MPK — Moment Factory (@Moment_Factory) December 19, 2017