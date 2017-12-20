See How A Lexus Gets Lit Up And Reactive With 42,000 LEDs

Hat Tip Tom McGowan …

This is about a year old but the first I’ve seen of an interesting car launch promo – tied in with a music video – that uses almost 42,000 hand-applied programmable LEDs to light up a Lexus luxury sedan.

Three distinct modes, says a press release, allow the LIT IS to interact with sounds and people in its vicinity. Attract mode features a loop of colorful graphics that highlight the strong lines of the IS and play into its bold styling. Music Viz mode is designed to respond to music, as the LEDs will create custom, responsive displays that perfectly sync to any song. Gesture mode allows the motion of the LED animations to be controlled by users’ hand movements with the help of a gaming console. This mode directly connects the car and the driver, allowing the person to send a signal and see the car respond.

The car is part of a music video by UK recording artist Dua Lipa.

Lexus PR suggests the custom car produces 175,000 lumens when fully illuminated, but that is probably a total of something or other. The science is mostly beyond me but I’m thinking 175,000 lumens from LED would probably blind and then melt anyone looking at the car.

That said, kinda cool and you could imagine how a variation of this could show up at car shows or even showrooms. But should you buy one, don’t run it through a car wash. You’d probably lose a few thousand LED chips.