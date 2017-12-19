Displays, retail, TECHNOLOGY one comment

LCBO Pop-Up Booze Store Uses Digital Touchpoints To Market Wine, Whiskey

When I think of pop-up stores, I think apparel start-ups. But in Toronto, Ontario’s giant booze monopoly is running a pop-up store for the holiday season that includes several digital components.

The LCBO Pop-Up west of downtown Toronto, at the hipstery nexus of King Street and Portland, was set up to build awareness and attract new customers to several beverage alcohol categories, like whiskies and Ontario VQA wines.

The LCBO Pop-Up has several digital touchpoints – like a “lift and learn” area that displays detailed product information on a screen when a product is lifted from the shelf right in front of it. Customers can learn about wine varietals as well as suggested food pairings. The feature wall highlights twelve limited release Ontario VQA Chardonnays that are also available to taste at the experience bar.  Using a mobile app, customer can also scan barcodes related to these products for additional details and tasting notes.

Events from the space are being live streamed on a digital screen in the store (why?) and on the LCBO Facebook page.

To encourage browsing and shopping the endless aisle of Ontario VQA wine products, there are several tablets stationed around the space. There’s also a screen running curated social media content.

 

“We are always looking for new ways to connect with our customers in a fun and responsible manner, and we are confident we have that achieved that with LCBO Pop-Up,” says Kerri Dawson, Vice-President of Marketing, LCBO in a press release. “We have created a perfect place to attract an audience seeking a bespoke and immersive shopping experience. From the digital innovation, exclusive product and event offerings and exceptional customer service throughout the space, we are confident the experience will have customers making return visits.”

The digital Experience components were all put together by Toronto-based Big Digital, which specializes in temporary digital.

Ontario, for the wine crowd, is best known for world class ice wines. It also does some really good whites. Reds … not so much. You can buy a decent bottle for $20, but that same $20 will get you a killer bottle from Aussie Shiraz or Chilean Carmenere.

The store is open until Dec. 31.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
.@LCBO Pop-Up Booze Store Uses @_BIGdigital Touchpoints To Market Wine, Whiskey https://t.co/eNnQSYME5P https://t.co/6NfXAKwPnL - 8 hours ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Luis Villafane On Installation Nightmares, And The Chosen Ones

The Last Jedi Takes Over Digital Boards In NYC, Toronto With Cast Portraits, Curated Live Tweets

Organizational Communications In A Post-Postmodern World

1 Comment

  • Neil Bron Chatwood says:
    December 19, 2017 at 2:19 PM

    They sure look better than the Beer Stores interactive kiosk effort. I’ve yet to find one of those that is actually functional.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *