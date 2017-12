The latest Star Wars move – The Last Jedi – has opened in cinemas all over, and Disney is working with Twitter on a live campaign today that’s running on digital OOH boards in New York and Toronto.

There’s a giant board in the Yonge-Dundas Square area in Toronto and boards in Times Square and Bryant Park that are rotating between visuals of key cast members and live tweets from fans. The content curation and playlists are being managed by a Toronto start-up, Dive Networks.