Broadsign Debuts Brand Refresh, Streamlined Product Handles

Montreal-based CMS software company Broadsign has revealed a refreshed brand today, as well as tweaks that clean up the names for core products.

The logo looks a bit different in terms of color and font selection, and the capital S in BroadSign is gone, so it is now Broadsign. Fine by me. I always had to double-check that.

 

Broadsign Control is the new handle for BroadSign Core. BroadSign Serv Direct is now, more simply, Broadsign Direct. And Broadsign Reach is the new name for BroadSign Serv SSP, the programmatic media buying service launched by the company.

This is the now-retired logo:

 

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
RT @WillieGeist: Thinking about the 20 sets of parents who were dropping their first graders at Sandy Hook Elementary right about now, 5 ye… - 46 mins ago
