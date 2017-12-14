Broadsign Debuts Brand Refresh, Streamlined Product Handles

Montreal-based CMS software company Broadsign has revealed a refreshed brand today, as well as tweaks that clean up the names for core products.

The logo looks a bit different in terms of color and font selection, and the capital S in BroadSign is gone, so it is now Broadsign. Fine by me. I always had to double-check that.

Broadsign Control is the new handle for BroadSign Core. BroadSign Serv Direct is now, more simply, Broadsign Direct. And Broadsign Reach is the new name for BroadSign Serv SSP, the programmatic media buying service launched by the company.

This is the now-retired logo: