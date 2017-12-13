PODCAST, retail, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Manolo Almagro, Q Division

Just last week Manolo Almagro pulled the curtains back on a new company he’s started, under the umbrella of Chris Riegel’s ever-growing STRATACACHE empire.

It’s called Q Division, a retail tech consultancy that in many respects is the sum total reflection of 20-plus years that Manny has been around tech, in a crazy variety of ways.

His roots go back to desktop publishing for print, but somehow or other he ended up working with an agency that had McDonald’s as a client – and he was behind putting digital menu boards into the QSR chain back in the 90s, before flat panels were even around. They used Macs and big-ass rear-projection cubes to pull it off.

He’s since been an early adopter and, in many respects, an evangelist and guru for a lot of emerging technologies for online, mobile and in retail.

I caught up with him late last week, and we had a great conversation that got a little out of control here and there.

