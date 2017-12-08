Logic Supply Debuts Fanless, Seriously Rugged Version Of NUC Digital Signage Player

“We were excited when Logic Supply was one of the first companies to develop industrial Intel NUC systems years ago,” says Joel Christensen, General Manager Systems Product Group of Intel., in a press release. “Since that time, the industry has incorporated the NUC into many industrial applications due to its performance, reliability, and size, and Logic Supply has established itself with industry-leading solutions in the fanless NUC market.”

The base model is $695 USD but you can configure the daylights out of the thing off the website.

Here’s the specs and details for geek readers:

The all-new ML100G-31 includes a wide range of upgraded features. The new Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 processor offers benchmarked numbers similar in performance to the previous generation i5, while maintaining the same low power consumption. The Dawson Canyon industrial NUC from Logic Supply will also soon be 4G capable, making it the first ever commercially available NUC to offer globally compatible cellular connectivity. Other upgrades from previous NUC offerings include the latest Intel HD Graphics chipset for dual monitor and 4K support and options for adding special I/O such as DIO and Terminal Block Power.

As the fourth member of the ML100 family, the ML100G-31 uses Logic Supply’s proven HardShell™ Fanless Technology to passively cool the device, improving reliability and helping ensure dependability in challenging computing environments across a range of industries from manufacturing and automation, to industrial digital signage, logistics and even remote security and surveillance.