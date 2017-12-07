Digital OOH, LED no comments

That Giant Coca-Cola Board In Times Square Has Stopped Shape-Shifting

My New York out of home industry friend spent about 15 minutes today in Times Square watching the monster 3D robotic Coca-Cola billboard, and reported back that it is still big, but it’s not robotic at all at the moment.

The whole time he watched, no movements on the board. One LED module was out, and six others were intermittent.

For all I know everything has been peachy since I last wrote about the giant display having issues, and maybe the problems just flared up again today. But I kinda doubt that.

It’s a shame if that is just how it’s gonna be for a project that would have had a whole bunch of zeroes in the final cost, but as mentioned previously, damn near any ops person would have looked at all those moving parts and suggested that was a reliability nightmare waiting to happen. Maybe it’ll get sorted, but winter is just STARTING to kick in. I don’t like the thing’s chances in a Nor’easter snow storm.

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
