Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Jin Fan, ClearLED

One of my big takeaways from the trade show circuit earlier this year was my conclusion that transparent LED was starting to look really good.

If you’re not with me on what that is, think LED displays that are a bit reminiscent of window blinds, with the LED lights on the louvers. What you end up with, when it’s done well, are super-bright, full-color and full-motion LED displays that you can still kinda sorta mostly see through.

The indoor versions go into windows – so you don’t have a solid mass like a normal LED or LCD display blocking the view. When they’re used outside, they can turn a normal building into a multimedia facade – but again still allowing natural light into the building.

The company that’s arguably doing the most in this emerging area is ClearLED, which is based in beautiful Vancouver, B.C. That owes a little bit to CEO and co-founder Jin Fan realizing the company that started in Shenzhen, needed a North American footprint for sales and support. But also because Vancouver is where she’s from.

I chatted with Fan recently about the company and technology.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS