A Queue Management Digital Signage Solution … For Washrooms

Spotted by a reader on Reddit …

Somewhere in South Korea, there’s a bathroom that has mashed up IoT sensors and digital signage to create what amounts to a queue management system and dashboard for washrooms. This smart toilet information system, set up in a men’s washroom, shows in a graphical display how many toilet stalls are occupied and how many are free, and color codes them. It also shows where the urinals are and where to wash one’s hands after doing one’s business.

It’s kind of amazing, in a someone-asked-for-and-got-budget-for-that kind of way. The visual interface is nice, and while I have no information on where there is or why it exists, I assume some little sensors are tracking the door locks or something to report in real-time the stall status.

I’m not sure the whole which stall is free thing is that daunting, and what makes more sense to me, at least for men, is a big display that flashes WASH YOUR FREAKING HANDS!!! to anyone skipping on by the sinks.

It’s mind-boggling how many men can’t, in airports, be bothered. Yuck.

UPDATE …

Did a little searching and found another image, as well as a story from Commercial Integrator about public restroom technology, an assignment I’m sure had the writer instantly wondering why he didn’t chase a job in the investment sector.

This display tells you about whether the toilets are sitters or, yikes, squatters – and which of each are free.

 

