Fine Pitch LED Walls Used For Barneys’ Trippy Holiday Shop Windows

Barneys New York has developed a reputation for doing Christmas/Hanukkah season shop window displays that are well outside the holiday norm, and the retailer appears to have really gone for it this year with trippy windows developed by a pair of artist brothers.

The 2017 holiday collaboration, Haas for the Holidays, was developed by Simon and Nikolai Haas. It has fine pitch LED displays as living backgrounds in the feature windows on Madison Avenue, using Christie product. The display company has worked with Barneys for several years on these annual projects.

Says a press release:

Infusing the artists’ signature playful creativity, Haas for the Holidays creates an imaginative universe for Barneys New York visitors from around the world. Opening on November 16, Barneys New York’s Madison Avenue window displays will entertain viewers with the positive message of Haas for the Holidays’ interpretation of the Earth through the ages, with Haas animations and characters coexisting through eras from the beginning of the earth to the distant future.

Embodying the theme “The Future is Your Present,” the windows illustrate four phases from left to right: Primordial, Utopia, Millennium, and Mushroom Singularity. Each features Haas characters like Rainbow Baggins the rainbow zebra, Rhinona Wyder the rhino, and more. The windows are brought to life by advanced LED displays created by Christie®, which create a living background, with characters and day to night animation across all four windows. Additionally, Barneys New York stores across the country will have their own themes based on Haas designs, which will be incorporated into window displays and interior experiences.

“Holiday windows have always provided an escape from the everyday,” said Matthew Mazzucca, Creative Director, Barneys New York. “We were thrilled to collaborate with the Haas Brothers to tackle complicated themes through a unique lens of playful environments and characters. The result is a fun and engaging concept that celebrates individuality, inclusiveness and love.”

“Working with Barneys New York to create Haas for the Holidays has been a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Simon and Nikolai Haas, Artists, The Haas Brothers. “We are excited to translate our artistic vision into experiences that will entertain and engage a whole new audience, and also shine a positive light on inclusiveness during these divisive times.”

This video kinda sorta shows the windows here and there but it is more about the artists and process, if you are into that stuff …