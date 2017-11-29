Scala Starts Making And Marketing Branded Digital Signage Media Players

Scala has started marketing a pair of branded, Windows 10-driven digital signage players as part of the company’s solution offer.

While many or most digital signage CMS companies have their go-to boxes, not that many settle on and brand a specific device or set of devices as their own. There appear to be two versions of Scala players – a skinny device aimed at budget clients and a larger, more full-featured version.

The decision ties pretty directly to parent company STRATACACHE, which has for many years had its own range of preferred players that it sourced, designed and controlled the supply chain on.

“Using Scala experts’ extensive knowledge of the digital signage ecosystem – with decades of experience and best practices – we created media players that are designed for performance, stability and capability,” says Chris Riegel, CEO at Scala (and STRATACACHE). “Our focus is to help customers meet their goals faster and smarter, taking the guesswork and risk from choosing the right media player, so they can focus on driving a successful visual communication strategy.”

Scala designed the players, says a press release, for optimal performance according to market needs, and will draw on the experience and expertise of parent company STRATACACHE to develop and distribute the new media player hardware. The new software and hardware solution eliminates the complexity of managing and deploying content to a diverse digital signage network, and supports ongoing growth.

Joe Sullivan, COO at Scala, says the compact media players were engineered for easy compatibility. “Scala Media Players are designed from the ground up to deliver optimal hardware and software integration and performance,” he says. “Having access to STRATACACHE’s knowledge of hardware and logistics facilities was key in allowing us to develop and deliver a media player that would meet the needs of our customers.” Longtime Scala users would need to tell me if having dedicated hardware is a totally new thing, or a back to the future thing. Dunno.