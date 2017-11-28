Digital OOH, LED no comments

Denver’s Airport Turns On 1,000-Foot Hybrid LED Light And Digital OOH Display Feature

This is a new digital OOH advertising feature along the highway leading into Denver’s international airport, which is way, way, waaaaay east of the city. There is a 1,000-foot span of LED light poles that form a wavy ribbon in the median of the divided highway, with the light poles sync’d and evidently color-matched to the dominant color in the advertising running on a pair of two-sided (I think) LED display boards that pop up along the stretch of LED ribbon.

The Denver Post has a detailed story that explains how this came together with Panasonic and how it has kinda sorta gone sideways for the big electronics company, which has a major presence in the city, and specifically in the area near the airport.

