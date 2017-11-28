3D-Printed Skyscraper Miniatures Drive Slick Interactive Touch-Table

This is a slick interactive application that uses 3D printed miniatures of landmark buildings in Singapore to explain the building technologies behind them, by placing the miniatures on a touchscreen that has built-in optical marker recognition capability.

The project is for the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore. Make Studios created a 3D printed skyline of Singapore, where each miniature building becomes a trigger for digital content on MultiTaction touch-table displays.

The implementation (video here) uses MultiTaction’s software platform and user experience.

Very nice, and a big step up on the elemental lift and learn stuff I see marketed, ie lift an object and a sensor triggers content on the adjacent screen.