Displays, PROJECTS, TECHNOLOGY no comments

3D-Printed Skyscraper Miniatures Drive Slick Interactive Touch-Table

This is a slick interactive application that uses 3D printed miniatures of landmark buildings in Singapore to explain the building technologies behind them, by placing the miniatures on a touchscreen that has built-in optical marker recognition capability.

The project is for the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore. Make Studios created a 3D printed skyline of Singapore, where each miniature building becomes a trigger for digital content on MultiTaction touch-table displays.

The implementation (video here) uses MultiTaction’s software platform and user experience.

Very nice, and a big step up on the elemental lift and learn stuff I see marketed, ie lift an object and a sensor triggers content on the adjacent screen.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Stunning … https://t.co/nShDdUEW0D - 38 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

16:9 Projects Podcast: The Story Behind That 13K LED Wall In Netflix’s HQ Lobby

New Projection Mapping Festival Lighting Up Hong Kong Facades

Video Walls Can Be Amazing Even With Very Low Rez LEDs: Exhibit A

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *