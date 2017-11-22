Digital OOH, LED one comment

LED Walls Envelop Media Corridor At Chongqing’s Airport

This is a media corridor opened up in August in Terminal 3 of Chongqing’s international airport.

It may well be a city and airport many in the west only vaguely know about, but the southwestern China city has a population of more than 30 million (which is mind-wobbling).

The 65-meter media corridor is an install of LEDs and what I assume are big LCDs (given there is a partnership with Sharp) by JC Decaux. The content is all sync’d to create a brand experience. Detaisl are limited but it looks like this is perhaps an arrivals corridor.

