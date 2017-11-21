Big Curving LED Welcomes Visitors To Stanford’s New House Of Champions

This is the new Home of Champions hall of fame-ish center at Stanford University – an old basketball gymnasium in the athletic department’s building on campus that is now a central showcase for the school’s sports teams and individual athletes.

Opened to the public in September 2017, the museum now houses over 40 displays celebrating the school’s sports history. A focal point of the facility is a big, curving LED wall put in by Nashville-based experiential design and consulting firm Advent, using PixelFlex’s 3.9mm FLEXLite LED system. PixelFlex is also based in Nashville.

“When first speaking with the University about the new Home of Champions, they really wanted the space to be a centralized showcase for Stanford Athletics, and to be an instigator for their brand highlighting what makes them truly unique,” says Drew Bryant, Design Principal, Advent, in a case study. “Originally, the space was a basketball gym located in the middle of an office building that housed the Athletic offices, so they asked us to completely re-imagine what the space could be. Since this is a program that is continuing to evolve with multiple successful teams, we knew we needed to give them the flexibility to showcase their story in a relevant and dynamic environment.”

The display uses a combination of video highlights, accolades and an historical timeline, working off templates developed by Advent. “It’s a very rich and diverse LED display that binds all the static and physical elements of the space together into one dynamic focal point,” says Downie. “The football coach can come in and show football content, the cross-country coach can show cross-country content, and then they can create messages for the public, students, or donors. It really achieves all the elements we were looking for today, but then it also allows us to keep the space fresh for future generations of Stanford athletes and fans.”

As the video shows, there are a bunch of interactive screens around the facility, including a nice touch that allows any athlete who has ever played for Stanford – from Tiger Woods down to somebody who was maybe a reserve on the fencing team – to look themselves up.