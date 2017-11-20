Digital OOH, Research no comments

OOH’s Q3 2017 Sales Up 1.9%, Says OAAA

Out of home advertising revenue was up 1.9 percent in the third quarter of 2017, compared to the stretch in 2016, accounting for $1.78 billion in ad spend, says  the Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA).

For the year, to date,  sales are up 1.3 percent.

“OOH is thriving compared to other traditional media because it’s anything but traditional,” says OAAA President & CEO Nancy Fletcher, in a press release. “As evidenced by the medium’s 30 consecutive quarters of growth, advertisers recognize OOH’s ability to engage mobile consumers in today’s fragmented media environment.”

The categories spending the usual or above normal amount: Miscellaneous Local Services and Amusements, Restaurants, Financial, Insurance and Real Estate, and Communications.

Ranked in order of OOH spending, the top 10 advertisers in the third quarter were:

  1. McDonalds
  2. Apple
  3. Geico
  4. American Express
  5. CBS
  6. Coca-Cola
  7. Amazon
  8. NBC
  9. State Farm
  10. M&Ms

The OAAA  with Miller Kaplan and Kantar Media , as well as member company affidavits. Revenue estimates include digital and printed billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based, and cinema advertising.

