Here’s A Giant Whirly-Twirly LED Sign In A Chinese Public Park

This is a set of rotating screens on pylons in a public park/square in Shandong, China, which is between Beijing and Shanghai. The watermark on the video clearly shows it is a Unilumin LED product.

It’s interesting. There’s a bit of a debate going on through a Linkedin post about it, suggesting this is pointless and will be subject to the same mechanical issues as the Coke sign in Times Square.

I don’t agree, mainly because that Coke board has 1,000s of moving parts that all have to sync up for the thing to look good. This would have a handful of moving parts and the movements are simple – go up, go down, and rotate. Yeah, they can lock up, but I think the relatively low risk of that is counter-balanced by the visual interest of these mechanical movements (which couldn’t just be done in creative).

I’ve seen the triple-triangle ones – or perhaps smaller versions of them – at a couple of trade shows. Those would worry me a bit more because the movements do sorta need to sync and align.

I’ve no idea who or what this is for but it looks more like a government thing than a media board.

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
