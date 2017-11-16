Displays, PROJECTS no comments

ASU’s New Law Center Adds Three Very Different Video Walls

This is the new Arizona State University Beus Center for Law in downtown Phoenix,, which includes three very different video walls put in by integrator Level 3 Audiovisual.

There is:

  • An 11.5 ft high by 33 ft wide, multi-window-capable Nanolumens video wall that adjusts to the desert sun through the day;
  • A 2×6 interactive Multitaction lobby video wall that allows students to find things in downtown, and look up classes and special events
  • A custom 360° video wall that uses 20 blended projectors in an executive conference room video wall.
Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
