ASU’s New Law Center Adds Three Very Different Video Walls

This is the new Arizona State University Beus Center for Law in downtown Phoenix,, which includes three very different video walls put in by integrator Level 3 Audiovisual.
There is:
- An 11.5 ft high by 33 ft wide, multi-window-capable Nanolumens video wall that adjusts to the desert sun through the day;
- A 2×6 interactive Multitaction lobby video wall that allows students to find things in downtown, and look up classes and special events
- A custom 360° video wall that uses 20 blended projectors in an executive conference room video wall.