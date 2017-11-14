Watch: 2017 Rockettes’ Show Features Massive Projection Mapping And 8K LED Wall

I’m not sure this qualifies as digital signage, but this multimedia effort for the annual Rockettes’ Christmas shows in New York is impressive and shows what’s possible with projection tech, fine pitch LED and great creative.

The Madison Square Garden Company’s 2017 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes has been overthauled and enhanced with an 8K LED wall and digital projections that extend to all eight of Radio City Music Hall’s proscenium arches.

The new content for both the projections and the LED wall was created by San Francisco’s Obscura Digital, and there is additional creative by NYC multimedia shop batwin + robin productions (which is a great name, BTW).

Says a press release:

Technological enhancements in this year’s Christmas Spectacular include updated graphics in every production number as well as complete visual transformations of scenes such as the energetic tap number, The Twelve Days of Christmas, Here Comes Santa Claus, and the finale number, Snow.

For the first time ever, all eight of the venue’s iconic proscenium arches will have imagery projected onto them using the most advanced 14K digital mapping technology available. The extension of the digital mapping, which previously covered four arches, will immerse the entire audience in the action – everyone from the orchestra to the last row of the third mezzanine will be immersed in the holiday cheer that the Christmas Spectacular delivers throughout the 90-minute production.

Additionally, the LED wall that serves as the backdrop for the Christmas Spectacular has been upgraded and is now one of the largest 8K resolution LED screens in the world.

“Fans will be awed by the updated technology in this year’s Christmas Spectacular,” says Larry Sedwick, senior vice president of production, The Madison Square Garden Company. “We’ve expanded upon the existing projections to create a wholly immersive experience for our fans from the first row to the third mezzanine. It’s truly the most immersive theatergoing experience available in New York and beyond.”

The set-up uses Christie projectors (Obscura has done a lot of projection mapping work using their gear). No indication of the video wall vendor.