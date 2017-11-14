Leyard Wins Deal For Fine Pitch LED Backdrops For NBC’s Winter Olympics Broadcast Set

Chinese KED manufacturer Leyard says it has won the deal with NBC’s Olympics broadcast team to provide multiple narrow pitch LED video walls for the broadcast sets of the upcoming Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Leyard’s LED tech was used as the production backdrop at the summer games in Rio in 2016, so NBC was evidently happy and ready to hook up with the display-maker a second time.

“We’re incredibly excited about the Leyard technology we will be using for our coverage of the PyeongChang Games,” says Michael Sheehan, Coordinating Director, NBC Olympics. “As was the case with NBC Olympics’ coverage of the Rio Games, Leyard displays will help us take our world class scenic design to a higher level both visually and artistically.”

No word on resolution, pitch or dimension, but Leyard does say NBC is using the Leyard TWS Series – which can do convex curved or traditional video walls. The TWS units have pitches varying from 0.9mm to 1.8mm – so they are the super-fine type needed to look good on broadcast sets. The resolution can get as high as 8K, but that would be a very large backdrop to get in all the necessary pixels.

The Rio setup was a 13-foot wide by 13-foot tall video wall comprised of 169 displays, as well as an 8-foot wide by 7-foot tall video wall made up of 56 displays, both with a 1.9mm pixel pitch.

No word either on whether these or leased or purchased sets – given that NBC needs them for a few weeks.