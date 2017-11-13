New Data Platform Tracks, Logs Total Population Movement Of U.S.

Sacramento-based Citilabs has launched what it calls a first-of-its-kind population movement analytics solution that provides an hour-by-hour picture of how Americans move around their country.

The company’s Streetlytics platform uses billions of data points to measure and report origin-destination movements, directional road volumes, and traveler demographics. The toolset is aimed at industries like digital OOH advertising, insurance, real estate, retail, investment and new mobility solutions.

The goal, the company says in a press release today, is to provide complete knowledge of movement – not just the speed on the roads, but where people go to work, to school, to shop, or for recreation. Streetlytics provides insights into when, where, why, and how people travel. Identifying and understanding the trip patterns in our cities in terms of their origins and destinations and the flow of people and vehicles on roads, sidewalks and through mass transit systems is the strength of Streetlytics.

The company is already working with Geopath to provide the data to support a new enhanced audience location measurement system under development by out of home advertising industry group.

“We are truly excited about our partnership with Citilabs and for the unprecedented level of granularity this new dataset will bring to the OOH industry,” says Geopath President Kym Frank. “The ability to have a 360-degree picture of audience movement across the entire country will be game changing for the industry and we can’t wait to bring these amazing insights to our members.”

Geopath was previously known as the Traffic Audit Bureau for Media Measurement, so this is right up its alley.

That depth of data, you’d think, could also inform a lot of other visualizations for big screens, as well as shape and trigger content.