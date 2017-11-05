LED, retail no comments

Taipei 101 Has An LED Display Cone Between Retail Floors

The base levels of the tallest building in Taiwan – Taipei 101 – are a lot of retail and restaurants, and a lot of escalators. One of them had this multimedia set-up I can’t recalls seeing anywhere else – a fine-pitch LED display that runs up the span between the escalators.

About halfway up the LED changes over to lower-rez LED display mesh, which I’m guessing was so that there is air flow and heat could escape from the cavity below the screens.

Interesting. There was a camera at the top and this thing is supposed to be interactive in some way, but as is so often the case with those things, it wasn’t working or active.

It’s an interesting technical install but falls down really heavily on content … wedging in a stack of 16:9 video ads is pretty uninspired when there’s this big visual cone to potentially play with …

Day 1 of my LED Asian tour … going to see a couple of highly-regard companies that make diodes and LED packages. I’m guessing most people think LEF signs is all about Chinese product, but Taiwan makes a lot of what’s “under the hood” in the higher quality stuff out there.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
