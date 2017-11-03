Android, Displays no comments

MediaSignage Debuts $245 All-in Android Tablet For Interactive Digital Signage

Lots of digital signage CMS companies have software that will run on a consumer or commercial tablet, or smaller, special-purpose displays, but LA-based software shop MediaSignage may be the first to market its own home-brewed tablet for interactive applications.

The company has started shipping MediaTouch, a 10-inch Android-based tablet that costs just $245 USD. The tablet has a tweaked version of Android 4.4 – which is old-ish but stable and fine for signage applications. MediaSignage says it has added security features (like locking down the device from tampering and other monkey business) and an ability to issue remote reboots.

The unit is a quad core 1.8Ghz Rockchip 3288 Cortex A17 and MediaSignage says its developer team in Israel has optimized the device for GPU-powered transitions, scrolls and animations. It ships with MediaSignage’s free/freemium CMS software. Android is not new to the company, as the majority of the players running its software are on $165 Android sticks, also on Android 4.4

