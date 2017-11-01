STRATACACHE Creates New M&A Unit, Led By Industry Vet Dirk Huelsermann

Were there any doubt STRATACACHE is still in acquisition mode, consider news today that the company has created a new business unit called STRATACACHE Capital and hired industry veteran Dirk Huelsermann as its Managing Partner.

His job will be leading strategic deal discovery and review on a global scale for CEO Chris Riegel, who is getting to a point of having a company too large and diversified now to also do M&A work on his own.

Huelsermann has a wealth of connections and experience, as a Managing Partner at DeBere Capital Partners, a former Senior Investment Manager for Japanese investment bank Mitsui and a recent nearly six year stint with NEC. He is also the Founder and President of Digital Signage Federation (DSF) Europe. Huelsermann will be based in the STRATACACHE London office.

“I have known Dirk for several years and found him to be the consummate professional,” says Riegel. “With the rapid growth rate and significant opportunity in the digital media space, Dirk brings significant value to the STRATACACHE team in his knowledge of the industry, investment experience and contacts worldwide.”

Little known 10 years ago, STRATACACHE is now by just about any measure the market leader in digital signage globally, and has grown almost entirely through acquisitions like Scala and PRN. Sole owner Riegel started with a French CMS software company 18 years ago and has done a total of 14 acquisitions in those 18 years.

“STRATACACHE has a great reputation in the industry and is known for its exceptional investment track record, positioning the company at the forefront of a global consolidation process,” says Huelsermann. “I look forward to working with the STRATACACHE team, as well as the portfolio of companies, to foster growth for the whole group.”

Smart guy, and gives someone Riegel can put on opportunities early, and go overseas when an opportunity has been vetted and noted as worthwhile Huelsermann.

Dirk’s Linkedin page suggests he’s active in a whole bunch of things, so I am not sure if this is a full-time gig or another thing he does.