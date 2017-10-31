CREATIVE, Events, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Digital Signage Awards Extends Submission Deadline To Nov. 10th

It seems like every digital signage awards program out there has a bit of a rolling deadline for submissions, and the UK-based Digital Signage Awards program is no exception.

The official deadline is today, but organizer Matthew Davies has let me know it has been extended 10 days based on requests from companies. “We do try and stick to a deadline, but there’s always give, and we have had a number of emails and phone calls today about people needing a few more days,” Davies notes in an email.

“We are sending out an email today saying thanks to those who have entered and nudging those that haven’t or who asked for longer, to say that the deadline is now November 10, midnight GMT in Europe or midnight EST in North America.”

Sixteen:Nine is the exclusive media partner for the global awards, which are entry-based and definitely not pay to play.

More details here.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
.@BroadSign Adds Vertical Audience Buying To Digital OOH Delivery Platform https://t.co/yC2zw6CnPU https://t.co/SIGZJrOvpt - 40 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

ZetaDisplay’s European Roll-Up Continues With Acquisition of Dutch Firm QYN

No More Stupid People Tricks: Microsoft Kills Off Kinect

How To Use Digital Signage To Engage Millennials In Your Workplace

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *