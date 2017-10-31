BroadSign Adds Vertical Audience Buying To Digital OOH Delivery Platform

BroadSign is continuing its evolution from being a slick content management platform for digital OOH networks to one that also enables digital media planners to buy ad time on a variety of digital OOH networks.

The Montreal-based software firm, which now also has an office in New York, announced this morning a digital OOH audience package that rolls up some 10,000 screens and 400 million monthly impressions. The screens are in screens located in healthcare, veterinarian and lifestyle locations, such as shopping malls or near sports complexes.

As part of the launch, says a press release, BroadSign is also announcing integrations with several demand-side platforms (DSPs) and exchanges for its supply-side platform, BroadSign Serv SSP. These integrations will enable programmatic and digital media buyers to purchase Digital OOH inventory from OutMoove, Platform 161, Rubicon Project, and Splicky. Some of those integrations are done and dusted, while some are in process. “Given the breadth and depth of the BroadSign publisher network, which is now in excess of 130,000 screens worldwide, we are uniquely positioned to enable large scale DOOH audience reach programmatically,” says Burr Smith, BroadSign CEO. “We are excited to deliver this initial audience package to digital media buyers who previously may not have considered booking DOOH due to the lack of integration with their automated inventory and buying tools.”