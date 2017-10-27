PODCAST, PROJECTS no comments

16:9 Projects Podcast: Wells Fargo Center In Philadelphia

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is home to both the 76ers basketball team and Flyers hockey team, as well as the usual stream of arena-scale concerts and events (I’m looking at you Disney On Ice).

So imagine trying to install almost 20,000 square feet of interior LED displays throughout the venue without being able to impact the experience of the tens of thousands of fans attending each event.

This episode we talk to Chris Mascatello, Executive Vice President – Technology Solutions for ANC.

We discuss this large upgrade project that adds two impressive atrium display systems and new LED bowl fascia ribbons to the arena’s centre-hung display, two outdoor LED displays, highway facing billboards and digital menu-board technology, all controlled by the same system.

Michael Tutton is the host of the 16:9 Projects Podcast. He is Managing Director of Crown Content. He spent the past decade creating and managing Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation’s digital signage operations
