Programmable LED Pylons Light Up Philly Office Development

I don’t know that these could purely be described as digital signs, as they’re just doing ambient digital art, but they’re very nice …

This is a pair of 50-foot tall LED pylons raised at the front of the Commerce Square office development in Philadelphia. Signage fabricator DCL design-engineered, built and installed the units – made out of glass and aluminum, and embedded with custom arrays of 6,000 programmable LED diodes.

There’s a video of the install – which happened at least a couple of years ago – here. The video does a better job than the images showing why this is worth a look.