Barco Bucks Industry Shift To LED Video Walls, Debuts No-Bezel LCD Video Wall System

In an interesting twist, at a time when many LCD display manufacturers are investing big-time on fine pitch LED product to offset the expected decline in video wall sales, a company known far more for LED and projectors is launching a flashy new LCD wall product.

Belgium-based Barco is launching Barco UniSee – a full video wall platform built around what it calls bezel-less displays. The gap or seam between displays is about 1 mm, or roughly the thickness of a dime.

It uses what Barco calls NoGap technology – which relates to the mounting system specifically designed for these displays, minimizing seams.

Says Barco:

By introducing a bezel-less LCD video wall with unmatched intra-tile uniformity, higher brightness and optimal reliability, Barco UniSee creates an unprecedented viewing experience in LCD video walls. Thanks to the patented NoGap technology, the visual impact of the inter-tile gap is significantly reduced. This means Barco UniSee now makes it possible to spread content over multiple video wall tiles without the disturbance of a bezel. In addition, to guarantee the smallest possible gap without damaging the panels’ edges, Barco has created the UniSee Mount: a radically innovative mounting structure that uses the power of gravity to perfectly and automatically align panels – and keep them in place over time. What’s more, UniSee Mount also eases setup and maintenance efforts, allowing swift undocking of the separate panels.

The company also says in a news release:

By completely rethinking and optimizing every aspect of tiled LCD video walls, Barco UniSee introduces a single uniform view while ensuring faster installation, easier servicing, and higher reliability. This makes it the perfect LCD video wall platform for a multitude of applications – including control rooms, corporate lobbies, experience centers, brand showrooms and meeting rooms.

Revolutionary, completely redesigned LCD video wall, based on market feedback

Bezel-less LCD video wall, offering an uninterrupted viewing experience for maximum visual engagement

Highest color and brightness uniformity, both inside the display and over the entire wall

New modular mounting structure for easier installation, servicing, and upgrading

Reconfirming Barco’s position as a leader and innovator in large screen visualization, offering a wide video wall portfolio including advanced rear projection, LCD and LED-technology

The video wall platform also has what Barco describes as “automatic, continuous and real-time color and brightness calibration system,” as well software that ” automatically assigns and calibrates the panels and acts as the single point of connection for remote diagnostics and control.”

“The magnificent images, NoGap experience, and highest reliability will amaze users, visitors and managers in a wide variety of professional markets, including corporate reception areas, control rooms, experience centers, high-end meeting rooms, brand showrooms, and many more,” say Suchit Rout, Strategic Marketing Director – Operator Experience at Barco. “Barco UniSee will define the seamless LCD video wall market for many years into the future, underlining Barco’s dedication to this market.”

Haven’t seen. I understand there is a Barco thing in NYC next week where they will be shown off (not going to NYC, headed to China). It’s an intriguing move, as I have heard people from the big LCD companies pretty much conceding they expect video wall sales will peter out as fine pitch LED comes down in price. They say LCDs have pretty much hit their limits in terms of the skinniness of bezels, but Barco has evidently found a way around that. It’s those bezels, those seams, that are moving the market to LED.

LCD is not entirely new for Barco, but I think it is far to say the company has not been a major player in the tech.