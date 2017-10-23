Watch This Spectacular Custom Creative For A Korean Department Store Group

South Korean retail giant Shinsegae Corporation engaged Montreal’s Moment Factory to create custom creative for the 6-storey LED centrepiece of a new shopping and entertainment complex in Daegu, south of Seoul.

Hired only weeks before the public opening, says the experiential agency, Moment Factory applied our broad experience in entertainment to rapidly activate the teams required to design and produce four distinct, awe-inspiring content pieces: Identity tricks the eye with 3D trompe-l’oeil architectural transformations, Luxury Box transports visitors deep into imaginary crystallizations of precious materials, Static Beauty livens up the mood with the story of fashion accessory paradise, while Rooms is an engaging, romantic comedy music video.

The same content is being used at another new mall north of Seoul, which has a similar LED tower.