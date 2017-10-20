Projection Mapping Festival Now Part Of ISE Week In Amsterdam

If you are at ISE in Amsterdam in not all that long from now, you may want to block out an evening to get over by the main rail station to take in a projection mapping exhibition/competition.

The World Masters of Projection Mapping competition is running in that city from Jan. 14th to Feb. 9th, and a panel of judges will review on the penultimate night the efforts from five competing artists, who will beam their works on the modern, angular waterfront facade of the EYE Filmmuseum.

The winner will be announced at the RAI Amsterdam on the final day of the big ISE trade show. The winning entry and those of the finalists will also be projected onto the EYE Filmmuseum during the Friday evening after ISE 2018 has finished.

The projection should be visible from multiple angles around the central district, by the water.

“With this first edition of the World Masters of Projection Mapping we are keen to show the high-quality artistic level of projection mapping combined with the possibilities of technological innovation,” says Lennart Booij, artistic director of Amsterdam Light Festival. “This is an outstanding opportunity to display art on one of Amsterdam’s most iconic and spectacular facades: For over four weeks, EYE Filmmuseum will be the canvas for contemporary video art, and accessible for everyone to admire and experience.”