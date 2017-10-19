NanoLumens Quickly Goes 4-4 In Patent Infringement Lawsuits

There are undoubtedly many, many times when C-suite people get the bill in from the company law firm, and wonder what the hell all those zeroes after a $ sign amounted to – but maybe not around Atlanta-based NanoLumens, which appears to have very gone 4 for 4 in its legal actions this summer with LED display competitors.

The company announced this morning the dismissal of its patent infringement lawsuit against Nashville’s PixelFLEX, which has “joined the NanoLumens Partner Program and will now exclusively market NanoLumens’ Nixel Series flexible LED under the name “TrueFLEX Visualized by NanoLumens.”

“We welcome PixelFLEX to the NanoLumens Partner Program and we look forward to working with them as they roll out their TrueFLEX Visualized by NanoLumens’ flexible LED displays,” says NanoLumens CEO Rick Cope. “NanoLumens has invested millions of dollars and man hours in the development of pioneering innovations that have been justly recognized by the United States Patent Office. We stand behind our proprietary intellectual property and will continue to do everything we can to protect it against infringement. Our new relationship with PixelFLEX works to the benefit of everyone,”

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with NanoLumens and are happy to have joined the NanoLumens Partner Program,” adds Monty Rains, President and COO of PixelFLEX. “Through this joint effort, we believe that our customers will benefit from the NanoLumens technology.”

Back in June, NanoLumens filed federal court lawsuits in the US head office states of four companies: PixelFLEX, InFiLED USA, of Marietta, Georgia; DetaiLED Solutions, of Marietta, Georgia; and Gable Company, of Baltimore, Maryland. The suits all sought unspecified damages stemming from what NanoLumens said were the companies’ infringement of four United States patents issued to NanoLumens.

Since then, the Gable suit was put on hold pending discussions and InFiLED and DetaiLED settled.

Cope has also said to me in interviews he wants to go after Chinese manufacturers, which as anyone in tech knows have a habit of producing knock-offs. I’ve certainly seen stuff at overseas trade shows that seemed to borrow on the lightweight, flexible LED design that has been NanoLumens’ feature product since launching several years ago.