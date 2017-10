Via Retail Design Blog

Diageo hired the creative shop Love to design a new brewing floor experience at the storehouse of the famed Guinness brewery in Dublin, Ireland.

The tasting at the end is worth the trip alone, but the new visitor experience looks pretty amazing, using video walls, display clusters and some interactive tablet stations, among a bunch of other things using print graphics and clever interior design.

Some of the ambient video is also very good … not at all museum-y (new word).