Grocer Uses Dynamic Data To Manage Mass Content Updates On Digital Signage Network

Here’s a simple but effective example of using data to handle what would otherwise by a nightmare job is done by one person running a digital signage network.

The Quebec supermarket chain IGA is running a daily contest at its roughly 300 stores that gives away prizes and announces the winner on screens inside the stores, with the winners local to each store. The promotion runs for almost two months, which means each of the nearly 300 IGA stores declares the equivalent of a finalist-winner per day for 56 consecutive days, or about 16,800 names displayed, one by one, days by day, site by site. Making and pushing out that many changes manually would be a full-time job for some poor, bored soul.

The signage network runs off the Vif-Télé Intenso CMS platform, so the Montreal solutions provider created a visual template that makes a data query to a database. The CMS retrieves and dynamically displays the name of a local finalist-winner as soon as the merchant enters this name in the Sobeys Québec database (which owns the IGA chain).

VIF Télé has worked with Sobeys, one of Canada’s major grocers, for almost 10 years.