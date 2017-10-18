Content, CREATIVE, PROJECTS, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Digital Signage Awards Entry Deadline is Oct. 31st

A reminder that entries close at the end of the month for the Digital Signage Awards, a global contest that sifts through and singles out the best work across a bunch of varied categories.

Sixteen:Nine is media sponsor/partner in the awards, which are organized and managed by a UK company.

As noted in the past, I’m a big believer in industry awards programs and always baffled by how few companies in this industry go after them. “Award-winning” always has a nice ring in company marketing, and award wins and honors look very good on resumes. They also raise spirits around a company when a team effort gets recognized. And clients like it when the decisions they made are validated.

I’ve written about a pile of projects in the past year that are more than worth entrants.

Entries are fee-based, but hardly punitive at 200 Pounds Sterling.

I’m told entries are coming in nicely, but more are definitely welcomed and encouraged. Like just about any contest, you can’t win if you don’t enter.

