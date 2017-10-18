Christie Partners With MVP, Times Square On Interactive Digital OOH Network In Cinema

The digital OOH media wing of projector and display manufacturer Christie – Christie Experiential Network (CEN) – has announced a partnership with a pair of interactive and field marketing companies to create what it touts as the largest interactive digital OOH network in North America.

The interactive part is the major-major qualifier on that statement, as the largest in this case equates to roughly 200 screens right now – located in cinema lobbies. There are digital OOH networks in point of care and places like gas stations that have 1,000s and 1,000s of displays across North America.

CEN is working with Times Square Strategies and MVP Interactive to bring branded, interactive content and mobile-based interactions into these lobbies.

Says a press release: The network connects theatre owners, brands, agencies, advertisers, and consumers with its unique digital in-lobby environments. In achieving this, the network provides 100 percent coverage of the movie-going audience; delivering multiple exposures and higher dwell times during their visit to the theatre.

“Moviegoers are spending more time within the cinema lobby environment as the industry continues to build 5-Star venues, complete with club-like lounges and upscale food and beverage service,” explains Kevin Romano, EVP Christie Global Media. “Our CEN lobby platform provides advertisers with creative engagements that generate memorable experiences and impressions that are designed to be entertaining and relevant to this discerning and hard to reach audience.”

MVP Interactive has done a lot of work, particularly in sports, doing fan-based interactive gesture and AR work using screens located at different venues. The combined efforts of the companies will run off MVP’s platform and toolset, with TSQS doing the in-the-field “activations” in lobbies.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Christie. With our technology partner, MVP Interactive, we’ve created what we believe is the broadest reaching and most scalable interactive network in North America. Our platform will live on over 200 displays, with audience measurement that rolls up to a singular dashboard, allowing Christie to compile crucial audience data,” says Michael Steinberg, Principal at Times Square Strategies.