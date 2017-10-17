PODCAST no comments

200,000 Podcast Downloads, And Counting!

Been a while since I looked at stats, and happy to see 16:9 Podcasts is now past 200,000 downloads spread across 77 episodes. That’s probably nothing by the standards of big, big podcasts, but a lot more than I expected. So thanks for downloading and listening. It’s a lot of fun having these chats.

Coming overnight, listeners will hear from Yahav Ran, whose company Synect Media is behind that 1 by 700+ wide video wall (including the content) at Orlando airport, as well as all those video walls at Microsoft stores.

There are dozens of earlier podcasts available and totally free to listen to, thanks in part to the ongoing sponsorship of Screenfeed. Up right now is Mark Boidman, the New York investment banker focused on the digital OOH business.

Michael Tutton’s companion podcast – called Projects – is taking a look right now at the fan experience at the home of the Minnesota Vikings.

