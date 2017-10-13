PODCAST, TECHNOLOGY one comment

16:9 Projects Podcast: The Minnesota Vikings’ Digital Experience At U.S. Bank Stadium

Personalized RFID check-in, transparent OLED, a 30-foot projection screen and virtual reality. That’s just some of what the Minnesota Vikings put in place as the NFL team moved into its new U.S. Bank Stadium in 2016.

The Vikings worked with Dimensional Innovations to create this space for fans, which allows users to catch a pass while wearing a virtual reality Vikings helmet or run the three-cone drill against a current Vikings player’s pace, plus a number of other innovative interactive elements.

I spoke with Curtis Walker, Technology Director of Dimensional Innovations, about everything that’s in the experience … and the thinking behind it.

