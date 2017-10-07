ClearChannel Provides Las Vegas LED Board Inventory To Aid FBI Investigation

The Las Vegas office of ClearChannel Outdoor has partnered with the FBI to put material on digital billboards around that city related to the recent shooting massacre.

The boards will feature the slogan: “If you know something, say something.” People will be encouraged to call a tip line. While what happened and who did it was quickly clear, there are many open questions as to why it happened and how the shooter’s deadly plans were developed.

The inventory is being donated, and is not the first time the FBI has used digital OOH to generate information on high profile crimes. They were used, for example, in the wake of the Boston Marathon bombing 4.5 years ago.

Many of the high profile LED marquees along the famed Vegas Strip dropped their normal glitz this week to run somber messages offering comfort, thanking first responders and encouraging blood donations.