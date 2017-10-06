Video: 360 Degree Virtual Real Estate Tours Run Off A Chromebit

I know very, very little about the inner workings of media players and things like graphic cards, but what I do know is that I have seen enough interactive virtual tours on different devices to know they’re often choppy and sluggish. They’re smooth, usually, when there’s a PC with a dedicated graphics card driving things.

Maybe I just don’t know enough, but this impressed me – an $89 Chromebit working off a touchscreen, smoothly navigating a set of 360 degree real estate images, with the images hosted in the cloud.

It’s a quick video by the UK-based digital signage CMS start-up SmartContent. I did a podcast recently with the company’s co-founder.