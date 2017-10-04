CMS, PODCAST, TECHNOLOGY no comments

Sixteen:Nine Podcasts: Neil Farr, Acquire Digital

Being a best-kept secret in an industry can be deadly for a company, but it’s worked out OK for Neil Farr and his Leicester, England company Working Solutions, which trades under the brand Acquire Digital.

For 20 years, the company has been developing a meaty, diverse software platform that will do all the core aspects of digital signage, but also allows for a lot of customization.

Managing Director Neil Farr admits he and his team have not been all that good at getting the name out there in the ecosystem, but it hasn’t hurt them much. Acquire has several high profile clients and jobs – like an amazing three-dimensional pylon on the Vegas strip – and a lot of business just comes in based on references from happy clients and partners.

We caught up recently via Skype, and Farr walked me through the history of the company, what’s different about what they do and offer, and what’s coming with technology that keeps him excited about the business.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than a decade. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Toronto.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

11+ year-old blog (and now podcast) about digital signage and related tech, written by industry consultant, analyst and bullshit filter Dave Haynes.
Neil Farr talks about 20 years in #digitalsignage, founding & running UK's @Acquiresignage https://t.co/A6Qa65Kq01 https://t.co/geVQbjmWPa - 48 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Tags

You may also like

Diversified Adds Electronic Security Skills, Business By Acquiring MCW

Kiwi Startup Brings Reverse Auction Fan App To Digital Signage

FanConnect Puts Signage In Clubhouse And Stadium Suites

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *