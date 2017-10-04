BUSINESS, TECHNOLOGY no comments

AVI-SPL Grows Footprint, Acquiring Canada’s Sharp’s Audio Visual

On the immediate heels of Diversified announcing its acquisition yesterday of MCW, rival integrator AVI-SPL announced this morning its acquisition of one of the largest pro AV integrators in Canada, Sharp’s Audio Visual.

The Calgary-based company has a footprint in eight cities and six provinces, and does design and integration of audio visual systems technology for meeting and collaborative spaces, digital signage solutions, classroom technologies and lecture theaters.

“The combined companies will offer unrivaled responsiveness for our collective customers, while enhancing AVI-SPL’s global delivery to assure a consistent customer experience worldwide,” says John Zettel, CEO of AVI-SPL. “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Sharp’s immense talent, knowledge, and reach to our team.”

“We were eager to jump on this exceptional opportunity to enhance our local offering, and to provide a truly global solution for our multinational customers based in Canada,” says Jeff Faber, president and CEO of Sharp’s. “I am looking forward to the new capabilities and experiences we will be able to provide for our customers.”

The acquisition was done by H.I.G. Capital, the private equity investment firm that includes Tampa-based AVI-SPL in its portfolio. No deal terms announced.

