100 Digital Signage Content Ideas For Every Industry

GUEST POST: Rebecca Dowden, Crown TV

There are so many possibilities when it comes to digital signage content that it can be overwhelming. You may have a portfolio of reusable templates and content but are looking for something new and unique. To help you ensure your digital signage has the highest possible impact, here’s 100 digital signage content ideas, categorized by industry.

ANY INDUSTRY

1. Inspirational quotes — Check Google, Goodreads or BrainyQuote for quotes. Create graphics out of them using Canva or Word Swag.

2. Directory

3. Map of your facility

4. Operating hours

5. Upcoming closed holidays

6. Local weather

7. Reviews/testimonials

8. Press — Showcase recent mentions of your business in the press.

9. Commercials — Show your business’ latest advertisements to reinforce branding.

INTERNAL COMMUNICATIONS

10. Motivational phrases — See Startup Vitamins for inspiration.

11. Inspirational quotes from your favorite entrepreneurs — Again, see Startup Vitamins.

12. Reminders

13. Announcements

14. Upcoming team events — Happy hours, retreats and other outings

15. Birthday wishes

16. Milestones — Point out milestones like reaching a certain number of sales, getting a new round of funding, becoming cash flow-positive, etc.

17. Company trivia — Interesting facts or history about the company

18. Anniversaries — Commemorate anniversaries of your company’s start date, first sale, first product release, etc.

19. Employee spotlights — Profile your employees and help their colleagues get to know them.

20. Employee achievements

21. KPI dashboard — A KPI dashboard is an overview of metrics that illustrate your business’ performance. We recommend using Geckoboard to build your dashboard, then displaying the dashboard using your digital signage’s web page app.

22. Company social media accounts — Display your company’s official social media feeds. It promotes internal marketing and keeps your team updated on what the company is sharing with the world.

23. Competitors’ social media accounts — An easy way to keep an eye on the competition

24. Industry or business-related hashtag feed — Display a feed of social media posts related to your business or industry, allowing you to follow trends and “listen” to consumers.

25. Team photos — Promote a strong company culture by displaying a slideshow of team photos. Include photos of the team bonding both inside and outside of the office.

26. Industry news — Show an RSS feed of news related to your industry.

HEALTHCARE

27. Health and wellness tips

28. Medical news — Use an RSS feed. Here are 10 recommended feeds.

29. Staff spotlights — Introduce your staff and let patients know they’re in good hands. Include information such as their background, education, training or experience.

30. Pharmaceutical ads — Advertise pharmaceuticals that your practice offers.

31. Explanations of procedures — If your practice performs surgeries or other medical procedures, use text, video and/or graphics to explain them.

32. Before and after photos — If your practice performs cosmetic procedures, use an Instagram feed or regular photo slideshow to showcase before and after comparisons.

33. Wait times — Let patients know how much time they should expect to wait for their appointment.

RETAIL

34. Product details — Provide detailed information about products you sell.

35. Upcoming sales — Everyone loves a good deal.

36. Trends — Highlight the latest trends using photos or video.

37. Style tips — Give shoppers some style inspiration.

38. Fashion shows — Display runway footage from recent fashion shows featuring your brand.

39. Designer spotlights — If you’re a clothing retailer selling designer items, help shoppers get to know the designer and their work.

SALONS & SPAS

40. Services and prices

41. Product demos — Show video tutorials for how to use hair or beauty products you sell.

42. Photos of your best work — Display photos of clients rocking their new ‘do.

43. Stylist spotlights — Introduce your stylists and their work.

44. Product recommendations

45. Hairstyling tips — Equip your clients with styling tips so they can look great even after leaving your salon.

46. Hair care tips — Help your clients achieve their healthiest hair ever.

47. Clients’ Instagram photos — Tell clients to share photos of their new hair on Instagram using a certain hashtag, then display them using a hashtag feed.

RESTAURANTS

48. Menu — Display an attractive, colorful digital menu.

49. Mouthwatering photos of your food

50. Instagram call-to-action (CTA) — Food is a big deal on Instagram. Display a CTA telling customers to share their photos of your food on Instagram, and tell them what hashtag to use.

51. Instagram hashtag feed — Display a feed of customers’ Instagram photos using the hashtag you specified in the CTA.

52. Cooking videos — You don’t have to give away any secret recipes, but consider showing short videos of your cooks doing what they do best.

53. Chef spotlights — Introduce customers to the culinary masters that are behind the food they’re enjoying.

54. Other locations — If your restaurant is part of a chain, tell customers where else they can find it.

55. Nutritional information

56. Allergy information — Let customers know if any of your foods contain common allergens.

57. Menu item spotlights — Give extra details on menu items that are new or particularly scrumptious.

HOTELS

58. Hotel bar information — It’s five o’clock somewhere.

59. Hotel restaurant information





60. Hotel pool information

61. Amenities — Make guests aware of amenities your hotel offers, like spa treatments or laundry service.

62. Nearby attractions — Turn your digital signage into a digital concierge.

63. Check in and checkout instructions

64. Rules — Display your hotel’s most important rules so that staff don’t have to keep repeating them.

65. Upcoming hotel events

66. Special event information — If your hotel is hosting an event such as a trade show or convention, provide attendees with the information they need.

67. Shuttle and transportation information

REAL ESTATE

68. Property listings

69. Agent spotlights — Introduce your real estate agents and instill trust.

70. Promote your firm’s services — Encourage sellers to list their home with your firm.

71. Open house information — Promote upcoming open houses.

72. Housing market news — How’s the market? Is it a good time to buy, or sell? Use an RSS feed to broadcast the latest housing market news.

73. Virtual property tours — Use video or slideshows to give virtual tours of properties for sale.

EDUCATION

74. Safety and emergency precautions — Safety is important on school campuses. Let students know where to get help and how to follow emergency procedures.

75. Faculty and administrator spotlights — Help students get to know their teachers and campus staff.

76. Student spotlights — Highlight students who’ve gone above and beyond.

77. Upcoming events

78. Student groups — Help students get involved by showing them what kinds of groups and clubs they can join on campus.

79. Amenities — Make students and visitors aware of campus amenities like restaurants, fitness centers, museums, etc.

80. Construction notices — School campuses are notorious for being constantly under construction. Give students and visitors a heads up.

81. News mentions — Make students proud by highlighting positive mentions of their school in the news.

82. Important deadlines — An academic year revolves around deadlines. Do students a favor and remind them of important deadlines.

83. Promotional material — Show prospective students and their parents why they should attend your school.

84. Alumni spotlights — Show off the successes of former students.

85. Athletic achievements — Instill school spirit and pride by highlighting the school’s achievements in athletics, historical or recent.

86. School trivia — Share history and interesting facts about the school.

87. Campus job openings — Include job descriptions and instructions for applying.

88. Resources — Inform students of useful resources such as the school’s online portal, libraries, tutoring, etc.

HOLIDAYS

89. Seasonal graphics — Find some here

90. Holiday greetings — Create and display attractive graphics wishing viewers a happy holiday.

91. Yule log — Download a video of a burning yule log and display it on your digital signage, turning it into a virtual fireplace.

FITNESS CENTERS

92. Fitness tips

93. Rules and etiquette — Provide friendly reminders of your fitness center’s rules and etiquette and ensure it runs smoothly.

94. Class schedule

95. “Fitspiration” — Fitspiration or “fitspo” is inspiring fitness-related content. Search Pinterest for examples.

96. Product promotion — If your fitness center sells products or partners with brands, advertise them on your digital screens.

BANKS

97. Finance tips

98. Advertise products and services — Tell customers about financial products and services you offer.

99. Currency exchange rates

100. Financial or economic news — Use an RSS feed or social media.