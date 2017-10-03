Kiwi Startup Brings Reverse Auction Fan App To Digital Signage

Via New Zealand Herald

A New Zealand startup called DROPIT has an interesting sports engagement app designed to keep fans involved in games during breaks, instead of staring at their phones.

It’s a reverse auction application that’s tied to scoreboards and other digital signs around sports venues, with fans encouraged by the big screens to bid for luxury items like sports cars and motorbikes in 60-second auctions with countdown clocks. Fans bid off their phones.

The company has a distribution deal with Daktronics and in the US, has a three-year deal with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.

DROPIT, run by two brothers, just got a big $1 million funding round and is looking beyond sports venues to shopping malls and their many screens, large and small, as another home for their application.